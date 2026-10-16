October 16, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

PGTI announces player support programme to help Indian professional golfers

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announces player support programme to help Indian professional golfers. Photo credit: PGTI

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian professional golfers hoping to compete on the world stage have received a major boost with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announcing a player support programme for them.

The PGTI will cover overseas qualifying school expenses of up to Rs 3 lakh for its top 30 players from the Order of Merit, removing one of the biggest financial barriers between Indian talent and international opportunity.

The support applies to overseas qualifying schools, including those for the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour and the Asian Tour. Players who go on to qualify will each receive a further ₹10 lakh.

For many young professionals, travelling abroad to compete for a tour card is a costly affair. This support is being designed to let the players focus on the game rather than the expenses. The announcement is part of a wider push to build clearer international pathways for Indian golfers.

PGTI president Kapil Dev said, “We will do everything in our power to enable our players to get maximum playing opportunities on the international stage.”

Dev also spoke warmly about the new brand partnership that is helping make such initiatives possible. "We are very happy and delighted to have DP World as a partner. For any organisation, bringing in a major partner is important, and this has been a very positive development for Indian golf.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “The DP World PGTI is covering qualifying-school expenses of up to ₹3 lakh for players in the top 30. If they qualify, each player will receive ₹10 lakh. This has already been approved; the players have been informed, and the money has been set aside. At DP World PGTI, we have always been clear that this organisation is about the players.

“The traditional route from the PGTI to the international stage used to be through the Asian Tour. However, the changes in the golf ecosystem over the past few years resulted in the absence of that transition to the Asian Tour, making it harder for the players to move on to the DP World Tour. Now that we are once again aligning with the Asian Tour, there will be a stronger international pathway for our players.

The organisation is also working towards staging Asian Development Tour events next year and, hopefully, Asian Tour events as well, alongside more co-sanctioned tournaments that offer world-ranking points and a path toward Olympic qualification,” he further added.

Beyond financial support, the PGTI is also looking at improving access to practice facilities, taking golf to tier-two and tier-three cities through the NexGen Series, and increasing prize money and the number of tournaments on the calendar.

For the golfers who spend their weeks travelling, grinding and chasing a dream far from home, the organisation has a reassuring message that they are not doing it alone.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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