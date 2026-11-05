Performance of Agniveers during Op Sindoor was equivalent to regular soldiers: Ex-Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Retired Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Thursday asserted that 'Agniveers' are equivalent to other soldiers in the defence forces, citing that their performance during Operation Sindoor was no less than regular Army personnel.

Speaking to IANS, the former Naval Chief welcomed the Centre's decision to provide a second two-year service term option for 'Agniveers' after they complete their initial four years of service, saying that the move will address the previous concerns of the 75 per cent of Agniveers who were initially left out.

"They must have had some doubts, anxiety and uncertainty about what they would do after completing their service. Although the government had established a structure to ensure the smooth transition of these 75 per cent Agniveers into society after they leave service," Tripathi said.

He added that the decision will prove to be an advantage for the Army.

"This is because the trained manpower of four years can now continue for two more years. This will improve our fighting efficiency and maintenance of equipments," he said.

The retired Naval officer added: "Even during Operation Sindoor, the performance of the Agniveers, were no less than the regular soldiers. Even when we spoke to them, they displayed the same enthusiasm as other soldiers," he said, adding that the decision will benefit the country.

After the additional two-year period, there will also be a provision for regularising Agniveers into the military, provided that the soldiers are willing and meet the required criteria.

Speaking on the Union government's decision, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi (retd) said: "I think the right action has been taken because unwilling people cannot be taken into the armed forces, especially the military. Unless you have that passion within you and are not fully convinced that you are in the right place, you cannot fight a war."

He added that there could be several other reasons for leaving the service.

"Someone may have family reasons, someone may have financial reasons, and someone may have entrepreneurial reasons. They may serve here for six years or four years and then decide whether they want to do something else," the former Navy Chief said.

Meanwhile, retired Colonel Sagar Singh Salaria said that there is still no clarity about the future of those Agniveers who will not become a regular in the Army after the two-year extension.

He questioned that during this additional two-year service period, will soldiers be allowed to apply for and join paramilitary forces or other civilian government jobs?

Salaria also expressed concern that if the service becomes mandatory and soldiers are not given the option to participate in other recruitment processes, their age will increase by another two years, which could make them ineligible for many future jobs due to age-limit restrictions.

Citing that 25 per cent of Agniveers are to be absorbed into the regular Armed forces after four years, Colonel Salaria (Retd.) said: "This raises an important question. After completing six years of service, what percentage of the remaining soldiers will be made permanent? Will it be 50 per cent, 25 per cent, 10 per cent, or none at all?"

He urged that there should be complete transparency in the policy regarding the future prospects, reservation benefits, and rehabilitation measures for those Agniveers who are not regularised even after six years of service.

--IANS

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