Para Asian Games: Sheetal Devi heads to Nagoya with sights firmly on another gold

Nagoya, Oct 16 (IANS) India's top female para-archer Sheetal Devi has reached Aichi-Nagoya for the upcoming Asian Para Games 2026 with one aim -- add more medals to the three she has already won in the continental extravaganza.

Sheetal, who has built her reputation on remarkable accuracy, has the form and confidence to defend her title in Compound Archery -- the individual category that she won in the Hangzhou Para Asian Games held in China in 2023.

The 19-year-old world champion and world number one shot 698 out of a possible 720 in qualification at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad last month, improving her own Asian record. Of her 72 arrows, 51 landed in the 10-ring or its central X-ring, leaving her 10 points clear of the field.

A bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics in 2024, Sheetal's coach Gaurav Sharma believes the challenge in Japan will be less about technique and more about handling pressure.

"Our primary focus has been on consistency and mental setup. At her level, major technical changes are unnecessary; the key is maintaining seamless rhythm under pressure and ensuring external expectations don't distract her execution on the target line," Sharma was quoted as saying by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

Born without upper limbs, Sheetal's shooting method requires exceptional coordination. She holds the compound bow with her foot, uses her toes to position the arrow and raises her leg towards the target. Her back and shoulder generate the draw, while a specially adapted release aid allows her to release the string through a movement of her jaw.

Her technique was partly inspired by American Paralympic champion Matt Stutzman, who pioneered competitive archery using his feet. When they met at the 2023 World Championships in Pilsen, Stutzman examined her equipment and suggested adjustments.

Interestingly, Sheetal scored 689 in qualification at those championships, four points more than Stutzman.

"Her shooting style is biomechanically unique to her body, so we never alter her natural rhythm. Instead, we focus on micro-refinements, optimising her release consistency, anchor point stability, and physical endurance," Sharma explained.

Born with phocomelia, a rare congenital condition affecting limb development, Sheetal grew up in Loidhar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

She learnt to write, eat and perform everyday tasks using her feet, even climbing trees with friends. Her sporting potential was identified at a camp in 2019, before coach Kuldeep Kumar introduced her to archery.

Training began with resistance bands, strength exercises and targets placed just a few metres away. Gradually, she developed the balance and control needed to compete at 50 metres.

The results followed quickly. She won two gold medals and a silver at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, mixed team bronze with Rakesh Kumar at Paris 2024, and the individual world title in Gwangju in 2025. In that world final against Türkiye's Öznur Cüre Girdi, Sheetal finished with three perfect arrows to win 146-143.

"Her biggest growth since Paris is tactical maturity and shot confidence under pressure," coach Sharma told the APC. "Leading into Japan, we specifically worked on fine-tuning her core stability and making quick micro-adjustments to adapt to variable wind conditions."

Competition will be tough, particularly from South Korea, China and Iran. "Winning a medal will come down to mental composure and process discipline, focusing entirely on executing her own shot routine rather than watching the opponent's scoreboard," the coach added.

Despite the growing attention, he believes Sheetal remains grounded. "Sheetal has remarkable natural humility, which keeps her grounded despite the spotlight."

--IANS

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