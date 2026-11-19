Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi penned a lovely birthday wish for his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, who turned 8 years old on Wednesday.

Angad shared a couple of rare moments with his elder child on his official Instagram handle on Thursday. He said that it is amazing how time flies.

The 'Pink' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "And just like that... you are 8!!! Kad tu udh jaana.. samaa kithe lang jaana.. bas ek gal yaad rakhin..Tere Ma-Pe khade sadaa tere naal!! Jidaan tera dada khenda si... Guru Mehr kare (Folded hand emojis) (sic)."

Angad also went ahead and wished his wife, Neha Dhupia, as it was the day she was also born as a mother.

"Happy birthday to you and happy birthday to your beautiful mother.18th November 2018 is the date you chose us as your parents. You are the reason two families came together to become one!! Happy birthday Mehrunisa Always stay in Chardikala. (Folded hand and red heart emojis)," added the 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actor.

Commenting on the post, Neha shared, "Our world (world emoji) our heart (red heart emoji) (sic)."

On Wednesday, Neha had also wished her daughter on her birthday with another warm post that read, "Our baby girl , our love at first sight , our bundle of joy , our little princess , our puppy (friendly dog face emoji) lover , our artist , our athelete , and our OG gang leader of our life … 8 years of loving you to the moon n back!!!! God bless you baby today n always ….Your mama loves you sooooooo much", followed by red heart emojis (sic)."

Angad and Neha welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr, on 18 November 2018. These two embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their son, Guriq, in October 2021.

--IANS

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