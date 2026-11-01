Padmini Kolhapure opens up about supernatural beliefs, her horror film ‘Jhaad Phoonk’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who is returning to the horror genre with ‘Jhaad Phoonk,' has said that the narration of her latest project was so intriguing that she wondered whether she would be able to watch the film herself.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, she opened up about her experience of working on the horror film, her understanding of supernatural beliefs, and her association with the film's cast. Calling ‘Jhaad Phoonk’ her second outing in the horror genre, the actress said: “This is my second horror film. I did a film called 'Gehraai.'"

Talking about her belief in the supernatural and her experience of working on the film directed by Rajan, Padmini said that people in India have a strong belief in such things. “Look, people who live in India, Indians, they believe a lot. And ‘Jhaad Phoonk,' which is directed by Rajan, and the way he has treated this film, I mean, I didn't even know when it started and when it ended. And, this type of film, I would say, I think I won't be able to watch it. Because, when he gave me the narration, I said, Oh my God! I don't think I'll be able to watch this film,” she said.

The actress also spoke about sharing screen space with veteran actor Yashpal Sharma and praised his dedication and professionalism. Believing that learning is a continuous process irrespective of an actor's experience, Padmini said she picked up several things while working with her co-stars. “I think, always learns. No matter how senior he is. Juniors learn from seniors. Seniors learn from juniors. So, I learned a lot during this film. Yashpal ji was there. And, what can I say about him? His character is very good. And, his, I would say, his dedication is amazing. Very professional, very dedicated, and a very versatile actor,” she added.

In the conversation, Padmini also spoke about her character Kamini and working with co-stars Sumbul Touqeer and Harsh Rajput. Director Rajan, meanwhile, shared the reasons behind choosing the veteran actress for the film.

“I am a big fan of Padmini ji. Besides, her innocence and beauty make her stand out. When she appears in the frame, people say, ‘Wow!’ As for Kamini's character and its different shades, I don't think anyone could portray it better than ma'am,” he said.

“Jhaad Phoonk," directed by Rajan Ramgopal Verma and produced by Shailesh Parihaar. The film stars Sumbul Touqeer, Padmini Kolhapure, Harsh Jayesh Rajput, Yashpal Sharma, and Apratim Singh. The film was released in theatres on 30 October 2026.

--IANS

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