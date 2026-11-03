'Our top four is set, all right-handers': Gill reveals India's batting order for NZ ODIs

Auckland, Nov 3 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday revealed the team's batting plans for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on Wednesday, stating that the top four are set "with all right-handers," which includes him, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Speaking ahead of the series opener, Gill said the team will adopt a flexible approach for No. 5 and No. 6 batters, with two left-handers KL Rahul and Axar Patel sharing responsibilities "depending on the match situation."

"We will have a floating approach for No. 5 and No.6. Our top four is set, all right-handers. So if lefty is needed, Axar bhai goes and depending on match situation even KL bhai can go. So bit flexible," Gill said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI.

Gill, who will lead the side in the first three ODIs before being released from the squad to prepare for the two-Test series later this month, also reflected on Hardik Pandya's return, saying the star allrounder would have to play domestic cricket before returning to the India squad.

"Whenever Hardik bhai comes back, No. 7-8 will also be taken care of. Happy with batting group leading up to the ODI World Cup. He (Hardik) is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world have his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facets of the game. He can bowl with the new ball and the old ball.

"We have had multiple conversations. He is unfortunate with his injuries. He hasn't played since the IPL. Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And hopefully we will get him back in the Indian team soon," he said.

Gill, who suffered a cervical disc bulge and neck spasm that affected his nerves in November 2025 and kept him out of international cricket for nearly a month, dismissed concerns about his neck.

"No issue... I batted for close to one and a half hours and did my fielding without any trouble too. No issue at all," he added.

Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa last November and was taken to the hospital for examination. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day.

--IANS

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