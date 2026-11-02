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November 02, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

Orry opens up about not being friends with Sara Ali Khan anymore

Orry opens up about not being friends with Sara Ali Khan anymore

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Social media star Orry has spoken up on his fallout with his childhood friend, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. He revealed that he was hurt by certain actions of the actress, and has decided to keep the door shut on their friendship.

Orry recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show ‘Double Date’, and spoke about genuine friendships, one-sided support and people who disappointed him.

During the conversation, Orry was asked about the most famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted. He brought up Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh.

Recalling a difficult phase in Sara’s life, Orry said he had stood by her when she was going through a challenging time and believed that their friendship was strong enough to withstand difficult circumstances.

Talking about the same, he said, “We were childhood friends, and we went to college together. We were in Goa when Sara was going through a very big case, and I was with her throughout this. Everyone was telling me to leave her, but I didn't”.

Orry also spoke about his experience with Amrita Singh, claiming that she had scolded him and that the episode contributed to his decision to unfollow her.

“If I pretend to be friends with her now, that means whatever her mother did to me, whatever she spoke about me to everyone else, that means she is okay with it. And I never got any apology. I can't stay friends with her”, he added.

He shared that he values genuine connections and does not believe in maintaining friendships that lack sincerity, as he said, “I chase genuine friendship. I do not want to maintain a friendship that is not genuine. I am a fake person, main bahar se aur andar se poora nakli ho sakta hoon, if you want me to be fake”.

Talking about his experience with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Orry said he was particularly hurt that people he considered his best friends did not even share a story or like a post while he was participating in what he described as a mentally and physically taxing show”.

--IANS

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