Auckland, Nov 28 (IANS) New Zealand have bolstered their pace resources with the return of Will O’Rourke, Matt Fisher and Michael Rae for the four-Test tour of Australia, which begins in Perth on December 9, as captain Tom Latham prepares to lead a 16-member squad across the Tasman.

The trio’s inclusion gives the Black Caps a seven-member pace attack for the series, with Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith also named in the squad.

O’Rourke returns after being rested from New Zealand’s recent multi-format series against India as part of workload management ahead of a demanding stretch of Test cricket. Latham welcomed the fast bowler’s availability, highlighting the different dimension he brings to the attack.

“Being able to bring Will back into what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting. What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal,” Latham said in an NZC statement.

Fisher, 27, made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in August 2025 and was part of New Zealand’s squads across all three formats during the India series. He has claimed 60 first-class wickets at an average of 22 and is capable of bowling at speeds exceeding 140 kmph.

Rae, who stands six feet six inches tall, made his Test debut against the West Indies in Wellington last summer. He is set to join the squad on Wednesday as the team travels to Perth.

Injury concerns remain for Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner, who are continuing their rehabilitation from a hand fracture and hamstring injury respectively. The pair could join the touring group once they regain fitness. Zak Foulkes and Ben Sears were unavailable for selection as they recover from hip flexor and ankle injuries.

The tour will also provide Latham with an opportunity to reach a significant personal milestone. The New Zealand skipper is set to become the seventh Black Cap to play 100 Tests when he takes the field in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Head coach Rob Walter praised Latham’s leadership and contribution to the side.

“Tom is a fantastic leader, and 100 Test matches is a remarkable achievement. He’s taken this team to some incredible success in his time as permanent captain, notably away in India and England. We’ll be sure to celebrate and acknowledge that milestone when it comes, but I know he’ll be squarely focussed on each Test and the series as a whole in the first instance,” Walter said.

The series will open at Perth’s Optus Stadium from December 9-13, followed by the Adelaide Test from December 17-21. The teams will then meet at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test from December 26-30, before the final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4-8.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, the only New Zealander to score a Test century at the MCG, said the team was looking forward to the support of travelling fans.

“I have fond memories of playing in Australia and having pretty noisy pockets of New Zealand fans cheering us on throughout the series. We know how much this rivalry means to New Zealanders so we’re looking forward to the atmosphere and soaking up the experience that comes with touring Australia over that Christmas-New Year period,” said Blundell.

New Zealand squad for Australia Tests: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young

--IANS

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