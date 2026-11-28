Los Angeles, Nov 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Ricci has shared that she considers Cher to be her biggest influence. The 46-year-old actress has shared that the singer-songwriter gave her some important career lessons from on the set of ‘Mermaids’.

Christina recently appeared on ‘Shut Up Evan’ podcast, where she said, “I would say the biggest influence for me in my career was Cher. I was very young. I was nine years old. I’d never been on a movie set before and she was just so confident and she was so in charge, and she had so much to teach me”.

She further mentioned, “They replaced the director in the middle of shooting and she was worried that it would cause some sort of insecurity in me if I didn’t understand what was going on. So she would literally hide me in the back of her trailer when they had production meetings in the front of her trailer so I could hear everything that was going on and I would know that. I don’t know, I guess the point was just for me to know that it wasn’t about me or it wouldn’t feed any insecurity”.

Christina then recollected how Cher served as an "incredible example" for her younger self. The actress, “Here’s an environment where if you have earned the role, as a woman, you are completely in charge. And there weren’t that many examples of that in my life at that time”.

Christina said that she has tried to follow the example of her co-star. The actress, who made her big breakthrough as Wednesday Addams in ‘The Addams Family’ movie, said, “I will say, to this day, the place I am the most confident and in charge is on set”.

“If I had come on that set and seen somebody who was acting like me, or not so sure, or let someone else be in charge, I probably wouldn’t be the kind of person I am on set”, she said.

--IANS

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