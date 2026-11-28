Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who attended the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, recollected how Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reacted to his idea of the iconic film ‘Lagaan’.

On Friday, the filmmaker took part in a panel discussion with fellow filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Farhan Akhtar.

He said during the event, “It was quite difficult, because it took a year and a half for me to catch hold of Aamir. When I gave him the story idea, and he completely bounced it because it is bizarre. If I tell you a story like this today, that 11 people wearing dhotis will play cricket in the village and will pay taxes against the British, in 1893, when you know that these genres were not there then. There was no sports drama. You couldn't make a village movie. You can't take a mainstream hero from the commercial mainstream and cut his hair, change his hairstyle, and put him in a dhoti in a film. So I completely understand Aamir’s first reservation”.

He further mentioned, “I realized that he needs to know more, he needs to be given more information. So I went back and wrote the entire script, and then gave him a detailed narration. And when I went back to him, our first instance was when I told him that I have a script to narrate to him. And I didn't mention the name, ‘Lagaan’. And he said, ‘Okay’. And he knew that our previous film had not worked, which was ‘Baazi’”.

“So he said, ‘Okay. I can give you some time. And then he said, ‘Wait a minute. You're not going to narrate the same thing again, right? Dhoti, Lagaan, Champaneer, and all of that’. I said, ‘Yeah, that's the one’. He said, ‘I don't want to hear it’. So I said, ‘Wait a minute. Just give me three hours of your life. After that, even if you don't say it, just listen to it once’. So he found a lot of merit in my enthusiasm, my excitement, that I want to, again, narrate it for 3 hours as a complete dialogue script. And that kind of killed it. He heard it. He had tears. He had all of that. He laughed. And he said, ‘Definitely, I want to do this now’”, he added.

--IANS

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