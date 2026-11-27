New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Networks, space-based assets and long-range precision strike capabilities will form the backbone of India’s future military operations, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said as he outlined a comprehensive roadmap for transforming the armed forces into an integrated, technology-driven fighting force.

Emphasising that future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by connectivity, situational awareness and the ability to strike targets at extended ranges, the CDS said India has already demonstrated significant long-range strike capabilities and must now accelerate its military modernisation through advanced missiles, rocket systems and next-generation weapons.

According to General Subramani, space will emerge as a critical enabler of military operations, providing the networks and real-time information necessary for effective decision-making and battlefield dominance.

He stressed that long-range precision engagement capabilities across the Army, Navy and Air Force would be central to India’s defence strategy in the coming decades.

For the Air Force, the CDS advocated the induction of longer-range air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, while calling for greater integration of fighter aircraft with sensors, air defence systems and precision-guided weaponry.

The future effectiveness of air power, he said, would depend not merely on aircraft platforms but on how effectively they are connected within a larger operational network.

Drawing lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, General Subramani noted that sophisticated layered air defence systems have significantly constrained air operations between near-peer adversaries. However, he added that air power remains highly effective against weaker opponents, particularly for conducting long-range precision strikes.

The CDS said these developments underscore the need for the Indian military to move from a platform-centric approach towards a "system-of-systems" model in which every capability is networked and works as part of a larger integrated structure.

On the maritime front, he highlighted the growing relevance of unmanned technologies, including unmanned surface vessels and underwater platforms.

Referring to recent conflicts, he noted how Ukraine had used unmanned maritime systems to inflict significant damage on the Russian fleet, demonstrating the disruptive potential of such technologies.

General Subramani said the Indian Army is also undergoing a major transformation through the creation of drone platoons, induction of longer-range weapons and adoption of combined-arms tactics designed for joint operations with the Navy and Air Force.

The CDS also stressed the importance of force protection in an era of persistent surveillance. Modern battlefields, he said, require a combination of active measures such as deception and electronic countermeasures, as well as passive measures including camouflage, concealment, decoys and underground infrastructure.

Highlighting lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war and other recent conflicts, General Subramani said strategic depth and industrial resilience were now as important as battlefield capability. Nations must possess sufficient ammunition reserves, manufacturing capacity and industrial infrastructure to sustain prolonged military operations.

Reaffirming the importance of self-reliance, he said India's armed forces are working closely with the domestic defence industry to develop indigenous weapons systems and critical technologies.

The ultimate objective, he said, is to build a military that is fully integrated, technologically advanced, self-reliant and capable of fighting seamlessly across multiple domains of warfare.

--IANS

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