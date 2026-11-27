Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Mumbai on Friday, gave a firm response to those, who issued a bomb threat at his concert in the city.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the actor-singer taking to the stage in front of a roaring crowd, as he performed some of his biggest chartbusters as a part of his setlist.

During the performance, the actor-singer took a beat, and responded to the bomb threats as he said that he would always shower love in response to the death threats.

As seen in the video, he said during his performance, “They said they want to blow up Daljit with a bomb. Their only aim is that no one should go to Diljit's show, people should be threatened. In cities it is the season of gunpowder, in villages it is the season of guava. I love you. Doesn’t matter if you throw a bomb at me, I have love for you”.

Earlier, his Mumbai concert faced repeated security threats, prompting heightened vigilance ahead of his performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. On October 23, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office received an email warning of a possible suicide attack during the concert. The message also threatened Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, and referred to Khalistan-linked organisations.

Mumbai Police conducted security checks but found nothing suspicious. Subsequent threat emails reportedly named the concert again, including one received by the Bombay High Court.

More recently, his concert venue in Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Following the threat, the North CEN Crime Police Station (Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics) in Bengaluru registered an FIR against unidentified persons

As stated in the FIR, the message threatened that an IED bomb blast would occur at Diljit Dosanjh's music concert scheduled to take place on November 29 at NICE Grounds, Madavara.

The email also warned not to bring children to the concert, and not to pick up iPhones, and refrain from travelling in the Metro train. The email ended with the separatist slogan, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’.

--IANS

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