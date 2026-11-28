Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) New Zealand added 84 runs but lost three wickets in the opening session of Day 2, reaching 330/8 at Lunch against India in the second Test here at Hagley Oval on Saturday. Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 80, holding the lower order together after India made early inroads with the second new ball.

New Zealand added 84 runs but lost three wickets in the opening session of Day 2, reaching 330/8 at lunch against India in the second Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday. Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 80, holding the lower order together after India made early inroads with the second new ball.

Resuming at their overnight score of 246/5, the hosts lost Glenn Phillips in the second over of the morning as Anshul Kamboj struck with the new ball. The pacer produced an away-swinger that drew Phillips forward before catching the outside edge, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completing the catch. Phillips departed for 36 off 67 deliveries, ending the unbeaten sixth-wicket stand with Blundell that had carried New Zealand through the final session on Friday.

Kamboj’s early breakthrough brought Nathan Smith to the crease, and the all-rounder showed positive intent while supporting Blundell. Smith struck boundaries off Kamboj and Akash Deep, helping New Zealand move past the 250-run mark. He also survived a few anxious moments, with edges falling short of the slip cordon as India’s seamers continued to find movement.

Blundell, meanwhile, remained composed at the other end. Having resumed on 53, he negotiated India’s probing spells with patience and rotated the strike before finding opportunities to score. The wicketkeeper-batter used the pull shot effectively against the short-pitched deliveries and punished loose balls, taking his score to 67.

Akash Deep then provided India with another breakthrough in the 101st over, dismissing Smith for 26 off 45 balls. Smith attempted to turn a delivery towards the leg side but closed the face of his bat too early, sending a leading edge straight back to the bowler, who completed a comfortable caught-and-bowled dismissal. The partnership had helped New Zealand add valuable runs, but India had reduced them to 291/7.

Blundell continued to attack when the opportunity arose, bringing up New Zealand’s 300 before Kyle Jamieson joined him in an entertaining eighth-wicket stand. Jamieson counter-attacked with a couple of boundaries off Akash Deep and also took on Gurnoor Brar’s short-pitched bowling. The pair added useful runs, pushing the total beyond 320.

However, Akash Deep ended Jamieson’s resistance in the 107th over with a well-executed short-ball plan. Jamieson pulled towards deep mid-wicket, where Yashasvi Jaiswal ran in and held a sharp catch. The New Zealand pacer made 19 off 26 balls.

Blundell survived until lunch, with Matt Henry providing support at the other end. Akash Deep finished the session with four wickets, while Kamboj had two. New Zealand will resume at 330/8, with Blundell unbeaten on 80 off 186 balls and Henry on five.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 330/8 in 109 overs (Tom Blundell 80*, Tom Latham 59; Akash Deep 4-84, Anshul Kamboj 2-79) against India.

--IANS

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