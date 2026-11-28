Perth, Nov 28 (IANS) Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been dropped from Australia’s squad for the opening Test against New Zealand, with uncapped Corey Rocchiccioli and Jack Clayton earning maiden call-ups as selectors announced a 13-member group for the upcoming World Test Championship contest.

The omission of Lyon, who has claimed 577 wickets in 145 Tests, is among the biggest selection decisions made by Australia’s panel ahead of the trans-Tasman series. The 39-year-old has seen his place come under increasing scrutiny over the past 16 months, with selectors opting to bring in Rocchiccioli as a potential replacement.

Selection chair George Bailey said Lyon had not delivered the desired impact with the ball in recent matches, while acknowledging the veteran’s experience and contribution to Australian cricket.

“ Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” Bailey said. “We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.”

Rocchiccioli, meanwhile, has strengthened his case through consistent performances in the Sheffield Shield. The Western Australia spinner took six wickets and scored his maiden first-class century in a recent match against Tasmania at Perth Stadium. He could make his debut at his home venue, although he is expected to compete with Scott Boland for a place in the playing XI.

Clayton’s inclusion also puts the Queensland left-hander in contention for a Test debut after an impressive domestic season. The 27-year-old has crossed the half-century mark five times in the ongoing Sheffield Shield campaign, making him a strong contender for the vacant No.3 position following Marnus Labuschagne’s omission.

“Jack (Clayton) is a well organised player who has performed consistently for an extended period,” Bailey said. “His game is well suited to complement the rest of the batting order.”

Labuschagne, who was informed earlier this month that he would not feature in the New Zealand series, is absent alongside Cooper Connolly and Beau Webster. Steve Smith is expected to move into the XI after recovering from the neck injury that ruled him out of Australia’s previous Test series finale against South Africa.

Pat Cummins will lead the squad, which also includes Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Renshaw, Michael Neser and Boland. One additional player will be named after the sixth round of the Sheffield Shield.

The first Test against New Zealand is part of Australia’s home World Test Championship campaign.

Australia squad*: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

* One player to be added following round six of the Sheffield Shield

--IANS

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