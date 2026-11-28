Nottingham, Nov 28 (IANS) Nottingham Forest produced a clinical attacking display to overcome Chelsea 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League encounter at the City Ground on Friday, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring twice to complement Igor Jesus’ spectacular opener and condemn the visitors to a third successive league defeat.

The hosts needed barely five minutes to make their presence felt. Daniel Munoz delivered a cross from the right flank and Jesus met it with a stunning first-time volley, sending the ball beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the top corner to put Forest in front.

Chelsea enjoyed considerable possession but struggled to translate their control into meaningful opportunities before the interval. Their task became even more difficult shortly after the restart when Wesley Fofana brought down former Chelsea forward Liam Delap inside the penalty area. Gibbs-White stepped up and calmly converted from the spot in the 51st minute.

The visitors, however, responded almost immediately. Pedro Neto drove forward and unleashed an effort that eventually fell into the path of half-time substitute Emmanuel Emegha, who controlled the ball before finding the net in the 54th minute.

Forest refused to let Chelsea build on that momentum. In the 72nd minute, Xaver Schlager split the visiting defence with an incisive pass, allowing Gibbs-White to race through and delicately lift the ball over the advancing Martinez to restore the two-goal cushion.

Emegha reignited Chelsea’s hopes of salvaging a result with his second goal in the 89th minute, rising to meet another delivery from Neto and directing a header beyond Matz Sels. The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Forest held firm to secure all three points.

The match also proved a difficult outing for Fofana, who faced repeated jeers from sections of Chelsea’s own support following controversy surrounding an unauthorised interview with French YouTuber Zach Nani. His evening ended prematurely when he was replaced by Levi Colwill in the 56th minute.

Despite enjoying around 65 per cent possession, Chelsea struggled to make their dominance count, with Forest proving considerably more effective in front of goal. The defeat marked Chelsea’s fourth loss in their last five league outings, further increasing the pressure on their campaign.

The result moved Forest from 17th to 14th in the standings, while Chelsea stayed eighth. It was also a landmark win for the hosts, ending a 29-year wait for a Premier League home victory over the London club; their previous success at the City Ground came in 1997.

--IANS

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