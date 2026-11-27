Doha, Nov 28 (IANS) Hasan Nawaz produced a decisive all-round performance, combining a solid half-century with two wickets to help Pakistan A defeat Bangladesh A by five wickets in the second semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha and book their place in Sunday's title clash against Sri Lanka A.

Chasing 233, Pakistan A got there with 4.4 overs to spare courtesy of half-centuries from Nawaz and Shahzaib Khan, with captain Abdul Samad (44) and Farhan Yousaf (46*) both playing key roles in the chase.

A 110 run fourth wicket partnership between Nawaz and Shahzaib set up the win after Pakistan A had suffered early setbacks in the 4th over. Bangladesh A fast bowler Ripon Mondol got the first two Pakistan A batters in foir deliveries to leave Pakistan A on 21/2.

It was the first time in the four matches in the tournament that Pakistan A had been batting second. The conditions on Friday were more conducive to batting in the second innings with the ball skidding off the surface and coming on nicely to the bat. Bangladesh A captain Saif Hassan brought on spin from both ends after the first powerplay but the spinners just couldn't find any turn given the lack of grip on the pitch.

While Shahzaib was building his innings in a very cautious manner, Nawaz was taking the attack to the spinners, regularly dancing down the pitch to clear the boundary. Their partnership got Pakistan A well on top before both of them were out within four overs of each other.

Samad and Yousaf then took it from there with a 74-run stand, going on the attack with a host of boundaries. Samad was on 44 when he top edged a slog sweep to midwicket and Pakistan A were only nine runs from victory with over six overs to go. Yousaf remained not out on 46 to see his side through.

Bangladesh A had made 232/8 earlier (thanks to a magnificent 103 off 118 balls from Shahadat Hossain, with 3 sixes and 7 fours).

Shahadat found an important partner in Mahidul Islam Ankon who added 95 for the third wicket off 137 balls. Ankon scored 42 off 78, but Bangladesh A couldn't really build on that partnership as wickets came at regular intervals.

Ali Raza made an early impact with a very good opening spell, got Bangladesh A to 15/2 in the first five overs. Ankon and Shahadat tried to build it up a bit but their slow partnership saw Samad bring on Sufyan Moqim.

The move worked as the wrist-spinner took three wickets in two overs and that triggered the collapse with Bangladesh A going from 110/2 to 118/5.

Shahadat then found another partner in SM Meherob, the pair adding 52 off 62 to steady the innings. Two from Nawaz though exposed the Bangladesh A tail.

Bangladesh A's chances of getting to a bigger total were all in Shahadat's hands, with Mondol providing useful support. The pair put on 40 for the last wicket and that took them past the 200 mark.

They took 15 off the final over with Mondol drilling Ahmed Daniyal down the ground for a six and Shahadat then bringing up his century two balls later with a tremendous flick over midwicket off a full length.

The late surge though wasn't enough as Pakistan A chased down the target comfortably to reach the final. They will be aiming to defend their Rising Stars Asia Cup title in the final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

--IANS

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