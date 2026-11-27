Los Angeles, Nov 27 (IANS) Hollywood multi-hyphenate Justin Timberlake, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming tell-all documentary, ‘Timberlake’, has said that he has gone through a lot in the past 5 years.

The actor-singer recently appeared on the chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and said that he was not really in favour of the documentary.

He said on the show, “I was really reluctant to do it. I think I’m sort of famously private. I have a relationship with Fisher Stevens, who is a wonderful director and a great human. When Fisher first approached me to do this, I was reluctant, because I was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk about myself’, you know? But the more we sat down and talked, the more I found myself kind of searching for something that was beneath the surface a little more”.

He said that once he eventually agreed, he sort of mustered up some courage to talk about things that he has never talked about before.

He further mentioned, “Things that even those that are closest to me don’t know. You just never know what somebody’s going through, right? And I think I kind of decided, maybe people see my life from the outside and it’s like, ‘Wow’”.

“But everybody’s going through something, and I think I’ve gone through a lot in the last five years that I feel like has made me a better human and a better father, a better husband, a better friend”, he shared.

In 2024, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in New York. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of non-criminal driving while ability impaired.

Elsewhere during the show, he and the show host revisited their viral 2012 ‘History of Rap’ video as they performed a ‘History of Party Songs’, which included ‘I Want It That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys.

--IANS

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