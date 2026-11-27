Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) Former Indian cricketers Murali Kartik and Ajinkya Rahane reacted to Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from the Indian Test team as he missed out on the Playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand here at Hagley Oval.

Siraj has not been picked for any of the two Test matches in New Zealand despite India going with four pace options. He was seen covering his eyes with sunglasses after being left out for the second match.

Kartik and Rahane were quick to notice as they reacted to his omission. "These visuals," Rahane said on Sony Sports, before Kartik asked, "Is he crying?"

"Obviously, it hurts. He certainly looks quite emotional to me, because he is an emotional person. Because he was benched in the ODIs as well, and even during the West Indies tour that happened in India, he was only given a chance in the final match when they didn’t want to play anyone else. This hurts a player.

"With the numbers you’ve seen so far, I am surprised. For what reason? Either don’t keep him in the team at all then. If you feel his form isn’t good, or he’s not bowling well in the nets, or whatever, the thinking might be, then don’t take him on the tour at all. Don’t take him, what’s the point then?" Kartik further said.

Siraj has been India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship with 43 scalps from 11 matches. He was also the cornerstone in their drawn 2-2 series in England in mid-2025.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif also sympathised with Siraj's continued absence. "Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj is dropped again," Kaif wrote on X. "Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well."

--IANS

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