Nissanka out of Sri Lanka's ODI tri-series in Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In a blow to Sri Lanka, star opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the ODI tri-series in Pakistan, which also features England.

Nissanka has been dealing with injury issues of late and was named in the squad for the tri-series, subject to fitness due to a recent hamstring injury he picked up following the white-ball tour of England last month.

As per the Daily Mirror, the batter is yet to receive medical clearance to return to action, and his recovery has not progressed to the point where he can resume playing, which rules him out for the tri-series, which begins on Sunday in Rawalpindi. The report added that Lahiru Udara has been named as Nissanka's replacement for the series.

Nissanka was earlier ruled out of the Pakistan T20Is and was subject to travel with the squad if declared fit for the ODIs. However, he missed out on the tri-series as well.

Nissanka has also been named in Sri Lanka's squad for the Test series against Pakistan, as he is in line for a red-ball return. However, his selection for the two-match Test series is also subject to fitness clearance.

The Sri Lankan opener has been dealing with injury issues this year. His long-standing wrist issue flared up during Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies in June. He underwent surgery for the issue in the UK and missed the Lanka Premier League.

He rejoined the Lankan Lions for the white-ball series in England and played in all six games (three T20Is and three ODIs) but suffered a hamstring injury during the ODIs. He played the third match with a slight injury and struggled in the last ODI.

Sri Lanka dropped former captain Charith Asalanka for the Pakistan tri-series as well. Asalanka, who was the vice-captain for the white-ball series against England, had scores of 1, 11 and 7 during the one-dayers and has faced the axe.

Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige were recalled to the squad. They came in place of Asalanka and the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, who is out due to the hamstring injury he picked up during the England tour.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga

--IANS

vm/bc