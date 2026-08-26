Nia Sharma goes make-up free: ‘Make-up karke to koi bhi diva ban jata hai’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma is embracing a “fuss-free” approach to beauty and life as she said she is equally comfortable without make-up and cheekily adding that anyone can become a “diva” by dolling up.

Nia shared a string of pictures flaunting her makeup-free look, along with a few glimpses of herself all dolled up.

“Don’t mess with a girl who’s living a makeup-free life with equal ease … makeup karke to koi bhi Divaaaa ban jata hai (anyone can become a diva with make-up). To a fuss free life,” she wrote as the caption.

Just a few days ago, the actress spoke about the very real contrast between her polished Instagram videos and her everyday, makeup-free life. She spoke about embracing dark circles, messy hair, and feeling bloated.

The actress quipped about the struggle of looking at her own reflection while saying that perhaps she is simply bored and needs to “get in my element again.”

The actress wrote in the caption: “Tripping on your own looks while sitting idle in bed, looking homeless, living a makeup free life, making peace with your dark circles, hair tied in a ponytail, thinking about taking a shower or dropping it…. Eating like a pig bloated as usual and then watching that waist of yours…..”

“The IG videos we post and how we’re looking at the moment are two extremes, gets hard to deal with your own self…. or maybe I am bored and I just need to get in my element again,” Nia added.

Talking about the actress, she was recently seen in two shows. She was first seen in the sixteenth season of Splitsvilla hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. Nia was also seen in the new edition of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

Talking about Nia, she is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

--IANS

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