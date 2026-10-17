Mumbai Indians part ways with Jayawardene

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians and Mahela Jayawardene have mutually agreed to end their association as head coach, with the five-time Indian Premier League champions preparing for a change in leadership ahead of the next season.

The decision follows a disappointing 2026 campaign in which the franchise managed just four victories, with injuries, player availability issues and reported dressing-room unrest contributing to a difficult season. According to reports, the franchise has already shortlisted multiple candidates for the position, with interviews expected to take place in the coming week. Jayawardene is unlikely to continue with the Mumbai Indians in another capacity.

The departure brings the curtain down on a coaching tenure that delivered three IPL titles and established Jayawardene as one of the most successful figures in the franchise’s history. He first took charge in 2017, guiding Mumbai to championships in 2017, 2019 and 2020, including consecutive titles in the latter two seasons.

After stepping away from the head coach’s role, the former Sri Lanka captain served as Mumbai Indians’ global head of performance from 2022 to 2024, overseeing coaching, scouting and strategic planning across the franchise’s international teams. He returned as head coach in 2024 under a two-plus-one-year arrangement. Mumbai reached the playoffs in 2025 before slipping to ninth place in 2026.

Reflecting on his association with the franchise, Jayawardene highlighted the relationships and achievements that defined his time with the organisation.

“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” he said.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita M. Ambani also acknowledged Jayawardene’s contribution, expressing gratitude for his leadership and long-standing association with the franchise.

“Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years. We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our #OneFamily, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead,” she said.

With a new coaching appointment now on the horizon, Mumbai Indians are set to enter their next IPL cycle with a fresh direction as they look to return to title contention.

--IANS

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