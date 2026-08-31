MSCI rebalancing to test new closing auction system; stocks may see flows

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The MSCI index rebalancing on Monday is set to provide the first major test of the new closing auction session (CAS) with passive funds expected to execute large trades in final minutes of the trading session.

The rebalancing will take place towards the close of trading -- with four stocks, including Adani Energy Solutions, set to be included in the MSCI Standard Index.

These stocks are expected to see potential inflows, other stocks that are being excluded from the index could witness outflows.

As per market estimates, Adani Energy Solutions and the other three stocks could see inflows of around $280 million to $400 million, while the three exclusions could face outflows of $110 million to $150 million, according to market estimates.

However, experts are closely watching the impact of the rebalancing on the new CAS mechanism that was introduced earlier in August.

Under the new system, a single equilibrium price discovered at 3:30 pm becomes the official closing price.

Since trading in the futures and options segment ends at 3:15 pm, with order placement resuming from 3:20 pm to 3:30 pm, passive funds will have a narrow window to execute their rebalancing trades.

The market experts have expected that stocks outside the F&O segment to see the rebalancing proceed broadly as in the past. However, stocks in the F&O segment could witness increased volatility as funds seek to execute trades without creating tracking errors.

In addition, concerns have also emerged over liquidity and participation during the CAS which could make it difficult to fully match large institutional orders.

Moreover, insufficient liquidity after 3:15 pm could force passive funds to defer some trades to the next session, potentially resulting in tracking errors.

The MSCI exercise will therefore offer a closely watched test of whether the new closing mechanism can efficiently absorb large, benchmark driven flows without causing significant price distortions.

--IANS

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