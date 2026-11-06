Mohammed Shami retires from Test cricket

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Former India pacer Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from the longest format of cricket, representing India in 64 Test matches in a career spanning 13 years at the international stage.

Shami made the announcement in a video posted on his Instagram handle and said he is saying goodbye to the whites, but not to all memories related to Test cricket.

The 36-year-old born at Amroha village in Uttar Pradesh represented India in 64 Tests, claiming 229 wickets, claiming five wickets in an innings on five occasions. His best bowling effort was 6/56 against the very best, Australia, at Perth in December 2018.

But in recent times, Shami has been out of the Indian team in all formats, his career ravaged by injuries. With very little chance of making it back into the Test squad, Shami seems to have decided to hang up his boots.

"Hello everyone, I have come to share a very important message with you. It relates to me—to my personal journey. I am here to share this message with all of you. Today, I want to express my gratitude and say 'thank you' to a few people. First and foremost, I want to thank the Almighty—the One above has given me so much, far more than I could have ever imagined or thought possible," Shami said in his post.

He thanked his family, friends, coaches, and support staff for their support in helping him make a successful Test career, and also everyone who contributed in any way to his journey.

"Next, I want to thank my family, my friends, and everyone who has contributed, in any way, to this journey of mine. It has been a long journey—thirteen years—starting from such a small place," said Shami.

He talked about the hardships he faced during his journey. "I have worked incredibly hard and experienced many ups and downs. And now, today—on the 9th of November—I have reached this milestone. After overcoming so many challenges, these thirteen years have finally been completed. Throughout this thirteen-year journey, all these experiences have shaped me into the person I am today. Yes, there were ups and downs; I certainly fell, I got hurt, and I sustained injuries—but I always stood back up to face the challenge again. It has been a truly remarkable thirteen-year journey," said Shami.

The 36-year-old pacer said, "And I must also thank my coaches, strength trainers, physiotherapists, and my entire support team. And to those who have contributed even a little, I would like to thank them— thank you, so, so, so, so much!"

Shami made his debut on November 6, 2013 against the West Indies and last appeared for the country in a Test in June 2023 against Australia.

At the domestic level, he represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and the East Zone in zonal cricket.

--IANS

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