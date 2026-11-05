MI’s scouting system ‘deserves a lot of credit’, says Anjum Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Former India captain Anjum Chopra has backed Mumbai Indians to emerge as strong contenders for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, pointing to their ability to identify emerging Indian talent, build squad depth and provide young players with the right environment to develop following the latest auction.

Chopra believes MI’s recruitment was driven by a clear understanding of the gaps they needed to address, particularly the requirement for an aggressive Indian opening batter. Although their initial pursuit of Kiran Navgire did not materialise, the franchise secured Shweta Sehrawat and added further options to strengthen that department.

“MI entered the auction with a set plan of filling the power-hitter role, someone who can open the innings and bat in an aggressive manner. They initially tried going after Kiran Navgire, but she ended up joining DC. Then they moved to Shweta Sehrawat and got her without facing any challenges. They have also signed many other young players who can fit into the opening slot in case Shweta doesn’t deliver. Disha Kasat and Sanika Chalke are both very talented players, so the MI team management will have a good problem on their hands when they sit down to decide their opening combination. This squad that MI have built post the auction is a perfect blend of experience and youth, and they are looking like serious title contenders,” Chopra told JioStar.

The former India skipper also identified MI’s recruitment philosophy as a significant factor behind their consistency, particularly their knack for spotting players who eventually establish themselves as prominent names in the women’s game.

“MI’s’ scouting system deserves a lot of credit. Every auction, they find players nobody else is talking about, and within a season or two, those same players become household names. This time they bought six Indian players, and what stands out is how smartly they spent. What MI do well is that they do not just buy talent, they back it. They give these youngsters a clear role and let them grow, which is why so many of them come through their system and become superstars,” she added.

Chopra further emphasised the value of having an experienced core around the younger recruits, with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and captain Harmanpreet Kaur offering considerable international experience within the squad.

She also pointed towards the competition for the wicketkeeping position as another indication of MI’s depth, with Rahila Firdous and Latika Inamdar providing the team management with two options.

“With Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur in the squad, the younger ones have the perfect environment to learn. The wicketkeeping choice between Rahila Firdous and Latika Inamdar is a good problem to have. Rahila was really good with the gloves last season, but it is too early to judge her batting, so MI will back her. Latika has had an amazing domestic season, and if Rahila doesn’t do well, MI have a capable backup in her. This is how MI have built their success over the years, and their scouting team is a big reason for it,” she stated.

With a combination of established international performers, promising domestic recruits and competition for places across departments, MI appear to have given themselves considerable flexibility heading into the new WPL season.

--IANS

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