November 01, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Milap Zaveri recalls the time Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him: Who does that?

Milap Zaveri recalls the time Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him: Who does that?

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri remembered the time his late 'Guruji' Sanjay Gupta threw a party to celebrate him.

In this latest social media post on Sunday, Milap Zaveri shared that after the success of 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Grand Masti', and 'Main Tera Hero' as a writer, Sanjay Gupta held a celebration for him, which also honored director David Dhawan and Indra Kumar.

Sharing some glimpses from the fun get-together, Milap Zaveri wrote on his official handle, "This was the large heartedness of my Guruji. My Gups. When i gave three back to back hits as a writer #ShootoutAtWadala #GrandMasti and #MainTeraHero he threw a party to celebrate me and my success. Which Director/Producer celebrates his writer? But this man did. Not just me, he honoured David Dhawan sir and @indrakumarofficial sir also for their success. The man who made #Zinda was the most ZINDA DIL (Red heart emoji) Love you and miss you so much Guruji. (Broken heart emoji) (sic)"

On Saturday, an emotional Milap Zaveri announced that he will be dedicating his next project to his 'Godfather', 'Friend' and 'Brother' Sanjay Gupta.

Remembering his meeting with Sanjay Gupta 10 days ago, he shared, "We met ten days ago and i told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said “Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!!!” The joy i felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable. That title. This film. Will be dedicated to you. I love you Guruji. I will always love you."

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his Mumbai home at the age of 59. According to the report, the director slipped and sustained a head injury on Friday night. As the other family members were asleep at the time, the director was discovered on Saturday morning.

--IANS

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