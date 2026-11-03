November 03, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Michael Buble pens anniversary wish for parents: A love I’ve watched my whole life

Michael Buble pens anniversary wish for parents: A love I’ve watched my whole life

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer Michael Buble wrote an anniversary note for his parents, reflecting on their enduring love and saying he's spent his entire life watching them love each other.

Buble took to Instagram, where he shared a photo collage of his parents and added that, even today, his father looks at his mother as though he cannot believe his luck.

He wrote as the caption: “I’ve spent my whole life watching these two love each other and to this day, my Dad still looks at my Mom like he can’t believe his luck. #HappyAnniversary.”

Regarded as a pop icon, Buble is often credited for helping to renew public interest and appreciation for traditional pop standards and the Great American Songbook. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and fifteen Juno Awards.

In 2003, Buble's self-titled third album reached the top ten in Canada and the United Kingdom. His 2009 album Crazy Love debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after three days of sales, and remained there for two weeks. It was also his fourth number-one album on Billboard's Top Jazz Albums chart.

His 2011 holiday album, Christmas, was in first place on the Billboard 200 for the final four weeks of 2011 and the first week of 2012, totalling five weeks atop the chart, it also made the top 5 in the United Kingdom.

With this, Christmas became his third-consecutive number-one album on the chart. To Be Loved was released in April 2013, followed by Nobody but Me in October 2016 and Love in November 2018.

He made his acting debut in 2000 with the road musical comedy drama titled “Duets”

The movie "revolves around the little-known world of karaoke competitions and the wayward characters who inhabit it.”

--IANS

dc/

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