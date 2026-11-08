Messi creates MLS history with back-to-back Golden Boot awards

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi continued his remarkable scoring exploits in Major League Soccer (MLS), winning the 2026 Golden Boot after finishing the regular season with 26 goals, becoming the first player in league history to claim the award in consecutive seasons.

The Argentine superstar finished four goals clear of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22 times, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White occupied third place with 20 goals. The achievement also made Messi only the sixth player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot multiple times.

Messi, in his fourth MLS season, topped the scoring charts despite featuring in just 31 regular-season matches. His 26 goals were complemented by 17 assists, taking his overall goal contributions to 43, the third-highest tally recorded in a single MLS season.

The 39-year-old led the league in goals per game with 0.87, while also sharing the top spot for most multi-goal performances with six. He ranked second in goals per 90 minutes, averaging 0.91.

One of the most striking aspects of Messi's campaign was his productivity from open play. Of his 26 goals, only one came from the penalty spot, leaving him with 25 non-penalty goals, the second-highest single-season tally in MLS history. The record remains with Messi himself, who scored 28 non-penalty goals in 2025.

His latest Golden Boot also extended an extraordinary run of consistency in front of goal. After finding the net 29 times in 2025, Messi became only the second player in MLS history to register at least 25 goals in consecutive regular seasons.

Across the last three campaigns, Messi has accumulated 75 regular-season goals, the second-most by any player in a three-season period in the league's history. He is also just the second player, alongside 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, to score at least 20 goals in three successive seasons.

The Inter Miami captain's influence has extended well beyond scoring. His 43 goal contributions in 2026 made him the first player in MLS history to register at least 40 in successive seasons.

Messi's dominance is even more evident across the broader three-season period. He has accumulated 127 goal contributions, comprising goals and assists, between 2024 and 2026. That figure is 28 more than the next-best tally of 98, recorded by Evander during the same period.

With another scoring title secured, Messi has further strengthened his standing as one of the most influential attacking players in MLS history, adding another individual milestone to his already decorated career.

--IANS

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