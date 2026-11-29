Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress-singer Ariana Grande, who has made a return to touring, is loving it. She has called her return one of the most healing experiences of her life.

She also shared that she had previously been unable to contemplate performing on the road again. The 33-year-old actress-singer appeared on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by the comedians Matt Rogers, 36, and Bowen Yang, 36. During the episode, she looked back at her sold-out Eternal Sunshine tour.

Ariana became friends with Bowen while filming the ‘Wicked’ film franchise, in which she played Glinda and he portrayed her friend Pfannee.

Talking about her return to live performances, she said, “It felt so different this time. And touring felt, oh, God, I’m going to get emotional, there was not a world where I could ever picture a tour happening. I could never even think about it. And this was such a gorgeously corrective experience and the energy, being able to take it in this time was such a gift”.

Ariana also revealed that she “didn’t feel safe to create” music before parting ways with her former team, contrasted the experience with that of her 2019 Sweetener world tour.

The earlier tour took place two years after the terrorist attack at her concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017 and followed the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018.

That year also saw the end of her engagement to the comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

She said, “I was really kind of numbed and in survival mode last time I toured”.

Ariana also revealed difficulties with her eyesight had affected her experience of performing, as she said, “I was blind and I didn’t have contact lenses back then. So now I have contact lenses. For a million different reasons I was able to feel it all this time and like let it in a different way. It was very special, it was really emotional”.

She also spoke about her relationship with her fans during the Eternal Sunshine tour.

“Their energy does something and it’s such a beautiful little dance and to be able to let it in and be present was one of the greatest, most corrective experiences of my life. It was amazing”, she added.

--IANS

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