Meghalaya CM defends NPP's political expansion, says MLAs joining party of their own choice

Shillong, Nov 2 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday defended the National People's Party's (NPP) growing political strength in the state, asserting that the entry of legislators from other parties was driven by their long-standing political relationships and working experience with the ruling party rather than any deliberate attempt to break coalition partners.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in of Paul Lyngdoh as a Cabinet minister, Sangma said the NPP had never indulged in poaching legislators and maintained that the decision of MLAs to join the party was entirely their own.

He said legislators who had worked closely with the NPP in the government over the years had developed political understanding and relationships, which had influenced their decision to join the party.

Sangma also rejected allegations that the NPP had deliberately weakened its coalition partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, stating that the party had worked with all its allies.

He maintained that the political developments were aimed at strengthening the NPP and ensuring stability in the government. He also clarified that there was no pressure on United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Metbah Lyngdoh to resign from the Cabinet, saying it was his personal decision.

The Chief Minister announced that three Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) would join the NPP on November 4. However, he ruled out any immediate possibility of TMC MLAs switching sides.

Sangma said the government did not anticipate further political realignments for now and hoped to complete its tenure with the existing Cabinet composition.

Meanwhile, newly inducted minister Paul Lyngdoh is expected to take charge of the Tourism Department, which he had previously handled.

Lyngdoh said his immediate priority would be to revive the state's tourism sector and address concerns surrounding projects such as the proposed Shillong ropeway.

On the ropeway project, Sangma said the government was willing to engage with stakeholders but saw no reason to halt the initiative, arguing that it could generate direct employment for hundreds of local youths and provide indirect livelihood opportunities to thousands.

In another announcement, the Chief Minister said the government would organise two gospel concerts, in collaboration with the Presbyterian Church in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and the Baptist Church in Garo Hills, to promote faith and local cultural identity.

He also welcomed the Joint Parliamentary Committee's consultation with nearly 40 organisations in Shillong on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, describing the exercise as a healthy democratic process.

--IANS

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