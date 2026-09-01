Meetings during SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan will lead to substantive benefits for India: PM Modi

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that the meetings held on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek will lead to substantive benefits for India.

Sharing highlights from his "productive visit" to Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi expressed gratitude to country's President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for their warmth and affection.

"Here are highlights from a productive visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. The various meetings on the sidelines of SCO Summit will lead to substantive benefits for India. At the same time, shared a roadmap for the time ahead as the SCO plans for the next 25 years. Also had a delightful interaction with people from the Kyrgyz Republic who are associated with India and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi Ji in Bishkek. I thank the people, Government and President Zhaparov for their warmth and affection," wrote PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the SCO Summit held under Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in Bishkek and met several SCO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

PM Modi met Togo President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe in Bishkek, with discussions held on various subjects.

"Met Mr. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, the President of Togo in Bishkek earlier today. Always a delight to exchange perspectives on various subjects," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi and Mongolia President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, with discussions held on various subjects, including bilateral ties.

Sharing a picture from his interaction with President Khurelsukh on X, PM Modi stated, "Deliberations in Bishkek continue. Met President of Mongolia Mr. Ukhnaa Khurelsukh during the Summit. Had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of subjects, including the strong India-Mongolia friendship."

PM Modi also interacted with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the summit in Bishkek.

He held discussions with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and expressed India's readiness to boost cooperation with Tajikistan across various sectors.

Prime Minister Modi also met Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and discussed strengthening of bilateral linkages.

"Met Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Lao PDR on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. Had a great conversation on boosting bilateral linkages between our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

Prior to the summit, PM Modi and other SCO leaders posed for a group photograph. PM Modi interacted with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin before posing with other SCO leaders for the group photograph.

The SCO comprises 10 member states - Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has two observer states - Azerbaijan and Armenia and 15 dialogue partners -Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

On Monday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Bishkek and interacted with the Indian community members who were present there to welcome him. PM Modi also attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek on Monday evening and wished the participating Indian contingent.

--IANS

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