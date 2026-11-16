Philippines: PM Modi to take part in ceremony at iconic Manila Gurudwara

Manila, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will take part on Tuesday in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, which is over a century old.

“Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day. I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila,” PM Modi posted on X.

Highlighting the significance of the Gurudwara and the global contributions of the Sikh community, Prime Minister Modi said, “This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance. Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet.”

PM Modi also witnessed an episode of Maharadia Lawana, the Filipino adaptation of the Ramayana, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Celebrating the rich cultural heritage and enduring ties between India and the Philippines! PM Narendra Modi witnessed an episode of the Filipino adaptation of the Ramayana, known as Maharadia Lawana. The performance reflects the shared cultural and civilisational linkages between the two nations,” the MEA posted on X.

The Prime Minister also attended a community reception, where historic artefacts, Shloka recitations and Bollywood and Bhangra performances celebrated the cultural connections between the two nations.

“The rich cultural and civilisational ties between India and the Philippines came alive at the community reception for PM Narendra Modi. From showcase of historic artefacts - replica of Golden Tara of Agusan and Laguna copperplate inscription, soulful Shloka recitations to vibrant Bollywood and Bhangra performances, the programme celebrated the cultural connections and enduring friendship between the two nations,” the MEA said.

PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, which the Philippines is hosting as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

Members of the Indian community extended a warm welcome to PM Modi in Manila as he arrived in the Philippines for a two-day visit. PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who enthusiastically chanted “Modi Modi” to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Later in the day, PM Modi, wearing Barong Tagalog, the national formal attire for men in the Philippines, arrived at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City to attend a gala dinner hosted by the country’s President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos warmly welcomed PM Modi at the event.

--IANS

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