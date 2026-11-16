‘Insensitive govts left children to die’: CM Adityanath takes dig at previous regimes, highlights governance transformation

Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) Highlighting his government's focus on social welfare and inclusive development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that governance must reach the person standing at the last rung of society.

He further asserted that providing dignity, basic facilities and constitutional rights to deprived communities was the responsibility of the government and not an act of favour.

He made the remarks while releasing a coffee table book marking the milestone of more than 50 weeks of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, an initiative aimed at establishing direct communication with the state's 25 crore people. He also virtually inaugurated an exhibition documenting the journey of the communication initiative at his official residence in Lucknow.

Describing ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ as more than a compilation of messages, Adityanath said it represented an intimate dialogue between the government and ordinary citizens, bringing their concerns, struggles and aspirations into the public domain.

He said the initiative was conceived to highlight issues and communities that often remain outside mainstream public discourse and to ensure that information about government welfare schemes reaches eligible beneficiaries.

Citing the transformation of the Vantangia community as a significant example of sensitive governance, the CM said that generations of these families had lived in forests without basic civic rights, permanent houses, electricity, drinking water or ration cards, even decades after Independence.

Recalling his interaction with Vantangia families in Maharajganj in 2005-06, he said he had witnessed them walking barefoot in torn clothes while heading towards the district headquarters to protest against their deprivation.

He subsequently took up their cause and raised the issue of forest rights before the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Union Environment and Forests Ministry.

Adityanath said that after becoming Chief Minister in 2017, he prioritised securing their rights. Today, thousands of families across 54 Vantangia settlements have received civic rights and access to basic facilities, he said.

He added that the struggle for the Vantangia community also drew attention to other marginalised groups, including the Musahar, Tharu, Kol, Chero, Gond, Buksa and Sahariya communities.

Taking a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party government, Adityanath referred to the deaths of around a dozen Musahar community members due to hunger in Kushinagar during Mulayam Singh Yadav's tenure.

He alleged that while a foodgrain scam was taking place, poor families were dying without food. In contrast, he said, Musahar families today were receiving land leases, housing and other welfare benefits.

Similarly, referring to the Kol community in Chitrakoot, he said thousands of families who had continued to live in mud houses and thatched structures despite decades of Independence were now being provided permanent houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's efforts to eliminate encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Recalling the difficult conditions at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur before 2017, he said overcrowded wards and inadequate medical facilities had contributed to the suffering of children.

He claimed that sustained government interventions had eradicated the disease and ended child deaths from encephalitis.

On education, Adityanath highlighted Operation Kayakalp, direct benefit transfers for schoolchildren and the establishment of Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas and modern CM Composite Schools. He said approximately 1.60 crore children were receiving uniforms, school bags, books, shoes and socks, while around 96 per cent saturation had been achieved in basic infrastructure facilities in Basic Education Council schools.

Emphasising the importance of awareness, he said schemes such as Ayushman Card, Ration Card and Destitute Women Pension could benefit more people if information reached them regularly.

The Chief Minister said ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ would continue to serve as a platform to communicate the government's achievements, welfare initiatives and commitment to social dignity, ensuring that no deserving individual was left behind.

--IANS

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