Senior Women’s T20 Trophy: Karnataka thrash Vidarbha, Baroda, Railways and Mumbai also win

Ahmedabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Karnataka crushed Vidarbha by 85 runs in the second round of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Super League stage on Monday, while Baroda, Railways and Mumbai also came away with wins in their respective games.

At the Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Vidarbha won the toss and chose to field, but Karnataka piled up 193/7 in their 20 overs. Vrinda Dinesh top-scored with 70 off 39 balls, while Niki Prasad made 44 off 30 balls, and Shreyanka Patil stayed unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls.

Shreya Lanjewar was the pick of the Vidarbha bowlers with 4-34, while Komal Zanzad took 2-32. In the chase, Vidarbha kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished on 108/8. Captain Mona Meshram stood firm with a determined 52 off 51 balls, which included eight boundaries, but she found little support from the rest of the batting line-up.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2-24), Monica Patel (2-17) and Shreyanka (2-29) were the wicket-takers for Karnataka. Shreyanka was subsequently named Player of the Match as Karnataka remained on top of its Super League group.

In the other game at the same venue, Baroda got past Delhi through a six-wicket victory, with captain Radha Yadav producing a stunning knock of 107 off 59 balls, laced with 14 fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 181, to successfully hunt down 190. Delhi made 189/4 in their 20 overs, with in-form Tanisha Singh top-scoring with 74 off 46 balls while Nazma Khan made 37 not out off 20 deliveries.

Radha, who took 2-31 with the ball, then hit a stunning century to take Baroda home after the side were at 31/3 at one point. She found good support from all-rounder Arundhati Reddy, who remained unbeaten on 36 off 23 balls, after taking two wickets with the ball, as she and Radha were involved in a match-winning 115-run stand coming off just 64 balls.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B, Railways defended their score of 173/4 to beat Maharashtra by 10 runs. Pratika Rawal and Riya Bisht smashed 72 runs each, while sharing a 145-run stand to take Railways past 170-mark. Experienced left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht then returned with figures of 5-23 and took the Player of the Match award for a spell that turned the contest and sealed a crucial win for her side.

Maharashtra captain Smriti Mandhana had made 67 off 44 balls in the chase, an innings that kept her team in the game for a long time. But she could not take them over the line once she was stumped off Minnu Mani.

At the same venue, Mumbai chased down 144 against Andhra, with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues leading the way. She made a brilliant 71 off 31 balls, a strike rate of more than 200, and did most of the work for her side. Her usage of the crease, especially against N Sree Charani, was a standout factor.

A disciplined show from Mumbai’s bowlers kept Andhra to 143/6. After Mumbai lost Humairaa Kaazi and Saanika Chalke cheaply, Jemimah joined forces with Simran Shaikh (59 not out off 36 balls) to comfortably take Mumbai home.

--IANS

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