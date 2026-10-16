October 16, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Martinez apologises to Man United over controversial remarks

Martinez apologises to Man United over controversial remarks

London, Oct 16 (IANS) Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologised for controversial remarks criticizing the club's hierarchy following the team's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez questioned the club's investment in the squad after Tuesday's defeat, saying Manchester United had left head coach Michael Carrick with an under-equipped squad. He also called for more action from technical director Jason Wilcox.

The 28-year-old later acknowledged that he had spoken out of anger and frustration. He has reportedly been fined by the club over the comments.

"Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager," Martinez said in a social media statement, describing the meeting as a positive conversation in which both sides were able to exchange views openly.

"The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologize," he added.

Martinez also stressed the importance of unity at the club, saying his remarks had not helped the team and that everyone at Manchester United was working toward their shared ambition of restoring success.

Carrick will hold a news conference on Friday, prior to the game against Leeds United on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether he selects Martinez, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. But the club has the option of extending it by 12 months.

Manchester United, who were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.has won just two of its last nine matches in all competitions this season and sits 13th in the Premier League standings with six points from six games.

--IANS

bc/

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