Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Akshara Singh came to the support of her co-star Shraddha Kapoor during a promotional event for their film 'Eetha' in Patna, when the latter was asked about the recent Chhath Puja controversy in Maharashtra.

During the event, journalists present at the event questioned Shraddha about the political controversy, following which Akshara stepped in to defend her co-star, saying that actors cannot be held responsible for every controversy.

Akshara further added that artists should not be targeted as their job is to simply make movies.

She said, "Being an artist, we cannot put a stop to these things. Our job is to act, our job is to perform, our job is to make movies, we are not responsible for every controversy.

"You can't target one artist and condemn an entire community. Our job is to act and make films, not to respond to every controversy", she went on to add.

For those who do not know, MNS had recently opposed its celebration of Chhath Puja at certain locations in Mumbai. They raised concerns related to environmental regulations and public policy, leading to a controversy.

Along with this, MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray alleged that the issue of Chhath Puja was being politicized to create tensions between Marathi-speaking people and North Indians.

Talking about Shraddha and Akshara, the two actresses will be sharing screen space for the first time in the biographical drama 'Eetha'.

While Shraddha essays the titular role of Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, Akshara will be seen as Ratna, a Lavani dancer and Tamasha artist.

'Eatha' will also have Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi in significant roles.

The project has been inspired by the various incidents mentioned in the Marathi book 'Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha'.

Jointly backed by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma under the banner of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, 'Eetha' is scheduled for a theatrical release on 4 December.

--IANS

pm/