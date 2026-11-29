New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to make museums an important part of their travel plans and explore India's rich cultural and archaeological heritage, while highlighting the international recognition received by museums in Bihar and Gujarat.

Addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Whenever we visit a new place, we wish to explore its famous landmarks and enjoy the local cuisine. I urge you: wherever you travel, make it a point to find out about the museums there."

He said recent developments concerning museums in India had been particularly encouraging and cited the example of the Bihar Museum in Patna, which has secured the ninth position in a list of the world's 100 best museums. He said the museum had also emerged as the highest-ranked institution in Asia on the list.

"You may have heard of the Louvre Museum in Paris. The Met Museum in New York, too, is very famous across the world. The Bihar Museum ranks ahead of both on this list," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the 'Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Museum' in Vadnagar, Gujarat, describing it as a unique institution that offers visitors an opportunity to explore the town's rich history and archaeological discoveries.

Speaking about the museum, he said several artefacts belonging to different historical periods had been unearthed during excavations conducted by the Archaeological Department in Vadnagar.

"This museum has been developed at the very site where the excavations took place. A pathway has been constructed here, allowing visitors to walk upon and observe the excavations several metres below the ground. Over five thousand ancient artefacts have also been displayed at the Vadnagar Museum," he said.

PM Modi further mentioned that the Vadnagar Museum had received the 'Red Dot: Best of the Best Award' earlier this month in Berlin. Describing it as a prestigious recognition in the field of design, he said the museum had become the first in India to receive the honour.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Vadnagar's historical and cultural significance, drawing a parallel between the Gujarat town and Varanasi, popularly known as Kashi, for their long-standing history and continuity of life.

"Vadnagar is a city that has remained vibrant for thousands of years, exactly like Kashi; and mark the coincidence... I was born in Vadnagar, while I am Member of Parliament from Kashi. Just a few days ago, the revered Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha also visited Vadnagar. He has given to Vadnagar the identity, 'Kashi of Gujarat'," PM Modi said.

Moving beyond museums and archaeological heritage, the Prime Minister said India had also achieved a significant milestone in the international art world, citing the country's participation in the prestigious Venice Art Biennale in Italy.

"In Venice, Italy, there takes place a highly prestigious art exhibition -- the 'Venice Art Biennale'. It is also referred to as the 'Olympics of the art world'. This time, around four and a half lakh people visited India's pavilion there. Notably, visitors from across the globe voted India's pavilion as the best. Our artists have demonstrated that when India's traditional art forms are presented in a new light, they captivate the entire world," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that India would host its own major celebration of art, architecture and design, with the 'India Biennale' scheduled to begin in Delhi during the first week of December.

"This time, for a full 108 days, the country's historical monuments, museums, and art galleries will become a part of this celebration. I urge all of you to take some time out and take your children along to this event. The more we learn about our heritage, the richer our journey towards understanding Bharat becomes," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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