November 03, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Macklemore calls Free Palestine Tour his ‘favourite thing’ he has ever been part of

Macklemore calls Free Palestine Tour his ‘favourite thing’ he has ever been part of

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Rapper Macklemore has expressed gratitude to the musicians, speakers and audiences who came together for the Free Palestine Tour in London, describing it as his “favourite thing” he has ever been part of.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, took to Instagram and said that the event reaffirmed the power of collective voices and platforms in advocating for Palestinian freedom, dignity and rights.

“The Free Palestine Tour is my favorite thing I’ve ever been a part of I am still overwhelmed with gratitude and awe for every musician who stepped on stage in London. Every speaker. Every person who chose to be there,” Macklemore wrote in the caption section.

He added: “We live in an era where advocating for Palestinian life and freedom is controversial. Where saying that Palestine should be free, that Palestinians deserve the same dignity, safety and rights as everyone else, can come at a cost.”

The rapper said that the tour served as a reaffirmation that “when we collectively use our voices, our stages and our platforms to stand for the freedom of others, something profound happens. And the crowd is just as much a part of that as the artists. We all are.”

“When we move beyond the fear of “how will this affect my career?” and center collective liberation, something shifts. Love is found. And that feeling of love was abundant in London. I can still feel it in my body.”

He further wrote: “After five of the most intense weeks, reaching out to artists, organizing, dealing with logistics and constant meetings, it felt like we could all finally exhale. There is so much work to do. The march is long. But this felt like a beautiful step toward rekindling something in all of our hearts.”

“Thank you to all the artists and speakers that said yes. And thank you to everyone that bought a ticket and supported. I feel honored to have shared that experience with you all. What a beautiful outcome.”

--IANS

dc/

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