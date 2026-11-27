Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Chemical Engineering PhD scholar of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) for allegedly supplying chemicals to manufacture mephedrone (MD) at an illegal drug laboratory busted in Ahmedabad’s Sarkhej area, with investigators tracing financial transactions between him and the prime accused dating back to 2024.

The accused, Harshil Parikh, allegedly procured chemicals for Mudassar Pathan, who was operating the clandestine manufacturing unit in the basement of a bungalow in Labaik Park Society near Mohammadi Park, on the Sarkhej Road in Gyaspur.

NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni told IANS that the agency identified Parikh’s alleged involvement after analysing the mobile phones, call detail records (CDRs) and other digital evidence recovered during the investigation.

“After analysing the mobile phones of the accused, including Mudassar, and examining the call detail records, we detained another person yesterday. He is a PhD scholar at GTU. We found out how chemicals were procured and transferred using his own bank account,” Soni said.

He said investigators had found financial transactions between Parikh and Pathan dating back to 2024.

Explaining their alleged association, Soni said Pathan had initially helped the scholar financially, possibly because of their friendship.

However, the relationship subsequently developed into an arrangement in which Parikh allegedly procured chemicals required for manufacturing the drug.

“Pathan used to give him money, and he would purchase all the materials with that money, properly against bills. A chemical engineering student would know about these chemicals,” Soni told IANS.

He added that investigators had also found indications that Parikh was subsequently lured into the operation.

The agency had begun suspecting the involvement of someone with technical knowledge from the initial stages of the investigation.

The NCB is now investigating where Parikh procured the chemicals, who else may have financed the purchases and whether other individuals were involved in supplying materials to the laboratory.

The alleged laboratory was busted on November 15 during the NCB's 'Operation Synthetic Drug'.

A search of the basement premises in the Sarkhej area led to the seizure of around 130 kg of chemicals, laboratory equipment and 27.55 grams of suspected mephedrone in liquid and powder forms.

The operation was conducted with assistance from Gujarat Police. Soni said the agency is pursuing the remaining leads to establish the complete network and identify others who might have misused their technical knowledge for illegal activities.

He also appealed to citizens to share information about suspected drug-related activities through the NCB's 'MANAS' helpline, 1933.

He said callers could provide a suspect's name, vehicle registration number, physical description, address or photograph, even if they did not know the person's telephone number.

“Even a small piece of information helped us bust the laboratory operating in the basement. Your information and public participation can contribute to this fight against drugs,” he said.

The agency has also been examining possible interstate connections as part of its effort to identify the entire network behind the alleged manufacturing operation.

--IANS

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