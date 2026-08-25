Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir to go head-to-head in ‘fans ka faisla’ for ‘Bigg Boss 20’ spot

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The race for a spot in the "Bigg Boss 20" house is set to get more intense as contenders Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir go head-to-head in the special segment ‘Fans Ka Faisla.'

With the audience taking charge, fans will decide which contender earns the coveted ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ and gets the chance to enter the Bigg Boss house. On Tuesday, the makers shared the promo video on Instagram and wrote, “Inn dono ki kismat ab aapke haathon mein! Ab #FansKaFaisla decide karega @rhiyaahir aur @lovegillkalakaar mein se kaun banega Bigg Boss 20 ka sadasya! Vote karo #JioHotstar app par. Voting lines close on 2nd September, 11:59 PM. #BiggBoss #BiggBossOnJioHotstar.”

Speaking about the chance to enter through fan votes, Love Gill said, “To have my entry into the house decided directly by the viewers is the ultimate 'Extra Jeevan Daan' for my journey before the show even kicks off. This season’s 'Tathas-two' theme proves that real power lies with the audience, and I’m ready to earn that 'Vardaan.' I’m not here to play safe, blend into the background, or hold back who I am. I know the kind of unfiltered energy, honesty, and Punjabi grit I bring to the table.”

“I'm ready to turn up the heat from day one, and I trust the fans to back someone who will keep it completely real. If you want a contestant who will play with total heart, lock in your vote for me.”

Sharing her excitement about the fan-driven battle, Rhiya Ahir added, “Big Boss ke ghar ka sadasya banna through fans ka faisla is just the perfect setup. In a season built around 'Tathas-two', it’s all about double the stakes and zero compromise. I’m not someone who backs down under pressure or sugar-coats the truth. I'm coming in with sharp instincts, clear opinions, and a drive to compete at full force.”

“The audience holds the ultimate 'Vardaan' to grant this entry, and I know they recognize genuinity when they see it. With my new big national family by my side, let's make this happen and take over the house on night one.”

Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir will compete for the single spot, with the winner being decided entirely through audience votes. The winner will be announced during the Grand Premiere on September 6, when host Salman Khan will welcome the audience’s chosen contender into the “Bigg Boss 20” house.

“Bigg Boss 20” is set to premiere on September 6.”

--IANS

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