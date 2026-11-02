Lily Allen uses Halloween to take potshots at low ticket sales for her tour

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer-actress Lily Allen had a rather interesting or spooky way of addressing the issue of low ticket sales for her latest gig.

She used Halloween to respond to the low ticket sales for the American leg of her West End Girl tour by dressing up as an entire sea of unsold concert seats.

The 41-year-old singer took to her Instagram, and shared photos of her costume as she donned a white puffer jacket and matching bodysuit covered in blue dots, alongside a black top marked “Stage”.

She even posed with a thermometer to complete the gag, referencing the phrase “blue dot fever”, which has become an online term for concerts displaying large numbers of available tickets on Ticketmaster's interactive seating maps.

She wrote in the caption, “Never beating the allegations. #bluedotfever".

The self-deprecating stunt comes after Allen was forced to downsize several venues on the North American leg of her West End Girl tour earlier this year.

Earlier, the singer-actress had said that her latest album serves as a voice for those “pulled into non-monogamous relationships when they didn’t choose to”.

Describing an experience she said is “not talked about nearly enough”, the singer, 40, spoke about her return to the stage at Mighty Hoopla, following the release of her album West End Girl, which marked her first new music in seven years.

The record was written and recorded in 10 days after her split from actor David Harbour, 51, in December 2024, after a four-year marriage.

--IANS

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