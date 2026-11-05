Lara Dutta misses her father, wishes he were here to witness her portrayal of Mata Kaikeyi in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta has expressed how much she misses her father as she prepares to be seen as Mata Kaikeyi in the epic ‘Ramayana.’

Sharing her excitement about being part of the project, the actress also got emotional as she wished her father could have been here to witness this special moment in her life. Taking to Instagram, Lara shared a heartfelt note about her journey towards becoming part of a story that she described as timeless.

“What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being. And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity,” she wrote.

Calling it an extraordinary privilege, the ‘Partner’ actress spoke about the responsibility of portraying Mata Kaikeyi, whom she described as one of the most misunderstood women in history.

“What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse,” she added.

Lara further reflected on Kaikeyi's role in shaping history and expressed hope that audiences would look beyond centuries-old perceptions of the character and understand her contribution to the divine prophecy. “I am humbled. I am deeply grateful. Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition,” she wrote.

Lara also thanked producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for trusting her with the opportunity. Expressing gratitude towards her co-stars and crew members, she described being part of the project as a privilege. Towards the end of her note, the actress shared an emotional message remembering her father, writing, “I miss my father tremendously today and wish he was here with me to see this.”

Concluding her note, Lara reflected on the emotional significance of the epic, saying, “Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt, and carried within us. This is one such story.” She signed off with “Jai Shree Ram.”

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic ‘Ramayana’ is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, in India, with its international release scheduled across November 5 and 6, including November 6 in the United States.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama, Yash essaying the role of Ravana, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

--IANS

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