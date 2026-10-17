October 17, 2026 11:23 AM हिंदी

Krunal Pandya to lead India at Hong Kong Sixes 2026 as Khejroliya replaces Bhuvneshwar

Krunal Pandya to lead India at Hong Kong Sixes 2026 as Khejroliya replaces Bhuvneshwar

Hong Kong, Oct 17 (IANS) India will have a new captain at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya taking charge of the seven-member squad after Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a call-up to the national team for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, beginning October 22.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement for the tournament, which will be held from October 30 to November 1.

Krunal will lead a squad comprising Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Khejroliya. The lineup combi nes IPL experience with batting depth and all-round options suited to the fast-paced six-a-side format.

Bhuvneshwar’s return to the national setup after four years marks a significant development in the experienced pacer’s career. His international recall means he will miss the Hong Kong event, prompting a change in both the squad’s composition and leadership.

The senior pacer earned a recall to India’s T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand, marking his return to the national side after nearly four years, as the BCCI announced the Shreyas Iyer-led team earlier this month. Moreover, he was also added to India’s squad for the decisive fifth and final T20I against the West Indies, set to be played on Saturday, after Arshdeep Singh suffered a blow during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the development, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial and Marketing at Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, “While we will certainly miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, we are delighted to see him earn a call-up to the national team. His return to international cricket after four years is a special milestone, and we wish him every success on India’s tour of New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Hong Kong Sixes in the future.”

India squad: Krunal Pandya (c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

--IANS

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