November 05, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Kritika Kamra makes her maiden visit to New Zealand with husband Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra makes her maiden visit to New Zealand with husband Gaurav Kapur

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Kritika Kamra recently travelled to New Zealand with her husband Gaurav Kapur, as he was there for his professional cricket commitments. The actress said that “it was also nice to spend some quality time together.”

Talking about her New Zealand visit, Kritika said: "It was my first time in New Zealand, and I really enjoyed the experience. The weather was lovely, and I loved getting to see the country.”

“Since Gaurav was here for work, it was also nice to spend some quality time together. Celebrating my birthday in Christchurch and experiencing the cricket atmosphere made the trip even more special,” the actress said.

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

Kritika made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav. In 2022, she first played a princess Kamini in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she played Dolly, a woman in a troubled marriage in Hush Hush.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

Kritika and Gaurav got married in March earlier this year. The couple hosted intimate wedding celebrations with their families and a close circle of friends.

The wedding was set against a theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues, the ceremony was elegant, intimate and deeply meaningful. The couple chose to mark the occasion with a registrar wedding at home, stepping away from a traditional large-scale affair and instead celebrating the moment in a setting that felt personal and close to their hearts.

Kritika and Gaurav together shared in a joint statement, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai”.

--IANS

dc/

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