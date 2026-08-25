Kriti Sanon responds to criticism over wearing bralette style blouse for Raksha Bandhan ad

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has responded to trolls who have been criticizing her for her choice of attire in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Kriti shared a note on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, where she pointed out that the essence of any festival lies in the emotions, and not in the clothes we wear.

The 'Mimi' actress was recently seen wearing an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape, and a draped skirt for an advertisement for a jewellery brand named GIVA on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The ad led to a massive online debate, with a large number of netizens saying that Kriti's outfit was not appropriate for a campaign around a traditional Indian festival.

Now reacting to the trolls, Kriti wrote on the photo-sharing app, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! (sic)."

The 'Cocktail 2' actress further stressed that a woman's respect for her culture should not be judged by the clothes she wears.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!," the note concluded.

On Monday, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut also took a jibe at Kriti, saying that although women have the luxury to wear whatever they want, they should still maintain certain boundaries.

"It’s is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikins to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments?", the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress wrote.

--IANS

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