November 06, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Khalid Jamil, head coach of the Indian men's national football team, named a 23-player squad for the two friendlies against New Zealand during the November FIFA International Match Window on Friday.

The Blue Tigers will face All Whites on November 12 at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland at 11:30 IST, and on November 15 at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch at 08:30 IST.

The 23-player squad includes three players who were named in Naushad Moosa's SAFF Championship 2026 squad — Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco. They will not continue in the tournament in Dhaka and will instead link up with Jamil's squad heading to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Farukh Choudhary, Noufal P. N. and Hmingthanmawia Ralte have been released from the SAFF Championship squad and will return to their club, Mumbai City FC. Further, Ronney Kharbudon will not travel to Dhaka due to an injury.

The New Zealand-bound Blue Tigers' squad will assemble in Bengaluru on Saturday and will have a training session on Sunday before departing for Auckland later in the night.

Head coach Khalid Jamil said, “New Zealand are also a World Cup-playing nation and a strong opponent, and these two matches will be a good test for us away from home. We want to prepare well, play with discipline and use this opportunity to improve as a team.”

India's 23-player squad for FIFA men's international friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

India's schedule in New Zealand:

November 12: New Zealand vs India (Go Media Stadium, Auckland) 11:30 IST

November 15: New Zealand vs India (One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch) 08:30 IST

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

Khalid Jamil names 23-player squad for New Zealand friendlies

Salman Khan on his biopic: It could lead to people’s reputation sinking

Salman Khan on his biopic: It could lead to people’s reputation sinking

Soham Varshneya’s stoppage-time winner seals Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda near Margao, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Varshneya’s stoppage-time winner seals Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win over FC Goa

Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 NatWest Series final shirt to be displayed at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

Ganguly’s iconic 2002 NatWest final shirt to be displayed at MCA museum in Mumbai

Rights body flags continued persecution, targeted violence against minorities in Pakistan

Rights body flags continued persecution, targeted violence against minorities in Pakistan

Jemimah Rodrigues hits 47-ball century as Mumbai top Group D, advance in Senior Women’s T20 Super League in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Pune on

Jemimah hits 47-ball ton as Mumbai top Group D, advance in Senior Women’s T20 Super League

Maiden BIMSTEC maritime exercise culminates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Maiden BIMSTEC maritime exercise culminates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Shillong Lajong FC and Chanmari FC share points in 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 season at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday. Photo credit: OFL

IFL 2026/27: Shillong Lajong and Chanmari share points in 1-1 draw

Rohan Patil, Luvnith Sisodia and Manish Pandey return as Karnataka name squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27. Photo credit: KSCA file photo

Patil, Sisodia, Pandey return as Karnataka name squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Injuries to Barcelona trio see Spain coach Luis de la Fuente call new faces into squad for their final two UEFA Nations League group-stage matches against the Czech Republic and England. Photo credit: Real Betis Balompié/X

Injuries to Barcelona trio see Spain coach Luis de la Fuente call new faces into squad