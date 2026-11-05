Karisma Kapoor almost gossips with Kareena about Mira Rajput on KWK, Karan Johar intervenes to stop

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Karisma Kapoor found herself in a hilarious situation when she answered her sister Kareena Kapoor's call during a segment on Koffee with Karan, only to further realise that she was speaking on speakerphone amidst a live shoot.

The amusing moment unfolded during a segment in which the guests were asked to call celebrities and get them to say, “Hi Karan, it's me,” to earn points. Kareena decided to call her sister Karisma, who was seemingly unaware that she was being put on speakerphone from the sets of the show.

Kareena began the conversation by asking Karisma what was happening, and Karisma casually revealed that she was watching the latest episode of What Women Want, hosted by Kareena, that featured Mira Rajput.

It appeared that she was about to spill some tea and simply trying to gossip with her sister about what she had been watching, before realising that the conversation was happening amidst a live shoot.

The exchange went with Kareena asking Karisma casually, “What's up? What's happening? What's the news?” Karisma said “I am just watching you and Mira. Everyone's like what's going on?”

Kareena, figuring out where the conversation was heading, tried to cover it by saying, “What's going on means, what do you mean?” She came on my show na, on What Women Want.”

Before Karisma revealed more, Karan jumped in and said, “No, no, you are Koffee with Karan, don't say any more.” A flummoxed Karisma said, “Oh no, how can you do this to me?”

Karisma’s notabe emphasises on Mira’s name with a teasing, almost subtly snide tone, gave the impression that she was perhaps about to gossip more.

For the uninitiated, Mira Rajput had recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want, and the episode became a talking point, particularly because Mira is married to Kareena’s ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor.

During the conversation, Mira spoke warmly about Shahid, describing him as a supportive father to their children as well as a husband and partner.

–IANS

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