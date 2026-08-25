Karishma Tanna recalls ‘carrying the most beautiful secret’ when she was one month pregnant

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna looked back on a special moment from her pregnancy journey.

She shared a throwback memory from a photoshoot when she was one month pregnant. Recalling that phase, Karishma said she was “carrying the most beautiful secret” while quietly preparing for a major new chapter in her life. Sharing the memory on social media, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress revealed that she felt a mix of excitement, emotion and nervousness at the time.

She recalled walking into the shoot with the secret of her pregnancy, saying there was a lot going through her mind but she could not share it with anyone. Tanna said she remembers that version of herself with immense love. She also spoke about her journey towards feeling strong, fit and confident in her body again.

The ‘Naagin’ actress wrote, “One month pregnant in this picture…I remember walking into this shoot carrying the most beautiful secret. I was excited, emotional, nervous and silently dreaming about everything that was about to change. There was so much running through my mind, yet I couldn’t share it with anyone.”

“Today, when I look back at this picture, I remember that version of me with so much love. And yes… I’m also manifesting my way back to feeling strong, fit and confident in my body again. Slowly, gently, one day at a time—because this time, I’m not just coming back as me… I’m coming back as a mother,” added Karishma.

In the pictures, Karishma Tanna could be seen dressed in a stylish white T-shirt paired with black jeans and shoes. She kept her look chic and effortless while striking various poses for the photoshoot. In some of the pictures, she wore the T-shirt half-open, adding a stylish edge to her look.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna and her husband, Varun Bangera, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 29, 2026.

--IANS

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