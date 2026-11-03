November 03, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Karan Tacker: Always enjoyed being part of stories that allow me to move beyond familiar territory as an actor

Karan Tacker: Always enjoyed being part of stories that allow me to move beyond familiar territory as an actor

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Karan Tacker’s show “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery” has been renewed for its second season. He says he always enjoyed being part of stories that allow me to move beyond familiar territory as an actor.

The makers have now renewed the series for another season, with filming scheduled to commence in March.

Speaking about the renewal, Karan said in a statement: “The success of ‘Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’ Season 1 has been extremely encouraging for all of us associated with the show. In today's entertainment landscape, audience attention is hard-earned, and when a show manages to create an impact and sustain that interest, it means a great deal.”

He said that the response and ratings have been phenomenal, and the renewal for Season 2 is a wonderful validation of the work that went into the first season.

“Personally, I've always enjoyed being part of stories that allow me to move beyond familiar territory as an actor. Bhay has been one such experience. With Season 2, we're looking forward to building on the world we've created and bringing audiences another compelling chapter.”

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the first season of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery explored the life and mysterious death of Gaurav Tiwari, taking audiences through his journey as a paranormal investigator and the unexplained cases he encountered.

Featuring Kalki Koechlin alongside Karan, the series carved a distinct space for itself with its investigative approach to the supernatural genre.

Karan is currently in Scotland, shooting for another project, sporting a considerably different look with long hair and a heavy beard. However, his character in Bhay requires an almost completely contrasting appearance, with a clean-shaven look and short hair, closer to the real-life appearance of Gaurav Tiwari.

The actor is expected to return in December, after which he will begin preparing for the second season, including the physical transformation required for the role.

Produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, season 2 of Bhay will feature on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

dc/

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