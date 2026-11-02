 });
November 02, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

Kajol sends the biggest hug to 'Rockstar' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Kajol sends the biggest hug to 'Rockstar' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Kajol called Shah Rukh Khan 'an absolute rockstar' as she wished him on his 61st birthday on Monday.

Kajol took to the Stories section of her official Insta handle and dropped a picture where SRK is trying to give a peck on the cheek to Kajol, while she flaunts her dazzling smile.

"Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today! (sic)," she wished her 'K3G' co-star.

Many big names from the industry wished SRK with sweet posts on social media.

Ajay Devgn uploaded an old picture on his handle where he and SRK were seen posing in black leather jackets and blue denims.

"Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi... Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! (Red heart emoji)", Ajay's wish for Shah Rukh read.

One of the most beloved pairs in B-town, Kajol and Shah Rukh have delivered several blockbusters over the years, including "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995), "Karan Arjun" (1995), "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998) "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001), "My Name Is Khan" (2010), and "Dilwale" (2015).

Their iconic drama 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 3 decades since its release in December last year.

Commemorating the special occasion, Kajol and SRK unveiled the bronze statue of their characters from the movie, Raj and Simran, at London’s Leicester Square.

Speaking during the occasion, King Khan had shared that he had no idea that "DDLJ" would become this phenomenon.

"I’m very fortunate to have been part of cinema like this and very grateful. I think none of us, to be honest, had any idea DDLJ would become this in people’s hearts. I am sure Adi (Aditya Chopra) and all felt it would be a good film and everybody would like it, but I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined what it became and what it stands for," King Khan said.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat artist Shaheena Gandhi gifts PM Modi Agate Artwork depicting National Unity Day Parade (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat artist Shaheena Gandhi gifts PM Modi Agate Artwork depicting National Unity Day Parade

‘Condemnable and publicity-driven’: Islamic scholars bristle at Maulana Jarjis’ UP-Palestine analogy (Photo: IANS)

‘Condemnable and publicity-driven’: Islamic scholars bristle at Maulana Jarjis’ UP-Palestine analogy

Surprised Kuldeep Yadav didn’t get to play in five T20Is against NZ, says Venkatapathy Raju

Surprised Kuldeep Yadav didn’t get to play in five T20Is against NZ, says Venkatapathy Raju

Academicians and experts lend support to ‘ancient wisdom in solving modern challenges’ symposium

Academicians and experts lend support to ‘ancient wisdom in solving modern challenges’ symposium

KSLTA becomes India's first state tennis body to adopt National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (Credit: KSLTA)

KSLTA becomes India's first state tennis body to adopt National Sports Governance Act, 2025

Pakistan: Rights body raises alarm over killings, arrests of journalists (File image)

Pakistan: Rights body raises alarm over killings, arrests of journalists

Kareena Kapoor expresses happiness over ‘Koffee with Karan’ coming to an end

Kareena Kapoor expresses happiness over ‘Koffee with Karan’ coming to an end

India-Vietnam civilisational bridge in focus as NSA Doval visits historic Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi

India-Vietnam civilisational bridge in focus as NSA Doval visits historic Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi

Bombay High Court stays FRRO’s ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran Khan, actor apologises

Bombay High Court stays FRRO’s ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran Khan, actor apologises

Rishabh Pant to undergo another fitness test before New Zealand series after failing one

Rishabh Pant to undergo another fitness test before New Zealand series after failing one