Juhi Chawla wishes 'the King for the world' Shah Rukh on his birthday: Lots and lots of love

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla wished her 'friend, co-star and business partner' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

In a lovely wish for SRK, Juhi said that despite being 'The King for the world', Shah Rukh remains one of the most generous and humble people for those who are close to him.

Sharing a couple of photos of the two over the years, Juhi wrote on her official handle, "Happpyyy Birthhddaaayy ShahRukh ..!! @iamsrk Friend, co-star, business partner and someone with whom I have laughed, celebrated and shared so many memories over the years..!! (sic)."

She added, "The King for the world, but for those who know you, still one of the most generous and humble people around..!! Lots and lots of love from all of us, always.. Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Arjun."

During their cinematic journey together, Shah Rukh and Juhi have worked together in several projects that are still enjoyed by movie buffs, including 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992)', 'Darr (1993)', 'Ram Jaane (1995)', 'Duplicate (1998), 'Yes Boss (1997), 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), and 'One 2 Ka 4 (2001)'.

Meanwhile, celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday on Monday, the makers of his next, 'King' released the primary track from his highly awaited actioner, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, which has been picturized on SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic number that also includes Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style. Composer duo Sachin-Jigar has scored the melodious tune, the lyrics for which have been provided by Kumaar. Piyush-Shazia have choreographed the graceful moves for 'Tu Mil Jaaye’.

The Siddharth Anand's directorial has been jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

With Shah Rukh leading the cast, 'King' also includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in crucial roles, along with others.

'King' is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24th this year.

--IANS

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